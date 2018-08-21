Who Can We Trust?

(NACHO ARTEAGA/UNSPLASH)The Pope from behind.

I was appalled recently to learn that the state of Pennsylvania has investigated and found over 1000 children, mainly boys, that have been sexually abused by Catholic priests. 300 priests have been implicated, but many have either grown old and died, or the statute of limitations has run out and they can no longer be prosecuted for their crimes.

Keep in mind this is but one state. The evidence compiled came from the Catholic church's own records. Years of protection and coverups have been afforded through Bishops and other higher ups and most pedophile priests have escaped any punishment for their crimes. These findings would seem to indicate that a portion of the church has become one of the largest pedophile organizations in the world.

Ugh.... Why don't they do something about it?

I wonder what is wrong with this religious institution. This issue does not go away and is I believe far more widespread than anyone can imagine. The Pennsylvania investigators said they were concerned that the 1000-plus victims they have identified are but a small representation of how many children were molested.

I had high hopes that Pope Francis would lead the way in reforms for the Catholic church; however, he seems to be sinking in a quagmire of a pedophile swamp. He has stirred controversy with a litany of progressive-style ideas on migration and climate issues, and in other contentious areas, but has made little progress in removing the pedophile cancer that blights the institution that he leads. What are his priorities?

I've known a few Catholic priests, and they seem to be Godly men, for the most part. They must remain celibate as part of their vows, and therein lies a big problem for many of them. I would like to know what percentage of those who enter the priesthood did so entirely for the purpose of having a steady supply of young altar boys to molest. I would prefer to think that most of these men simply fell to the temptation of pedophilia after becoming priests.

Interestingly, Pope Francis is set to change the wording of the world's most famous prayer, the Lord's prayer, by the end of this year, with the world-famous line "lead us not unto temptation" being altered to "do not let us enter into temptation." The Pope explained why he supported the change in an interview last year, stating that the prayer currently suggests that the Lord might actually lead us into sin.

He said: "I'm the one who falls. But it's not (God) who pushes me into temptation to see how I fall. No, a father does not do this. A father helps us up immediately."

"It's Satan who leads us into temptation, that's his department."

How discouraging it must be for people all over the world, especially the 1.2 billion members of that church, to see his emphasis on issues like this, when there is so much more important work to be done. I read just this morning where China is on a rampage against Christians. They are tearing down posters of Jesus and replacing them with photos of Chairman Xi. Children are not allowed to attend church and members are being heavily persecuted as pariahs of that society. Ironically, like the Catholic church, China has a population of 1.2 billion people.

Barna conducted a huge survey a couple of years ago that asked what were the five most important things to pastors. The results were:

Attendance Giving Number of staff Number of square feet in their facilities Number of programs

Aren't most of these answers related to ego, power, and personal recognition? Are these leaders serving God or themselves? How can the Gospel be effectively preached with attitudes like this being so prevalent?

Whatever became of evangelism, discipleship, missionary work, helping those less fortunate, and prayer?

Is it so puzzling to understand why the church is shrinking?

Many church leaders are serving God and love Jesus with all their hearts. What a shame their good reputations are maligned by those who serve their own lusts and desires. Make no mistake though—a church leaders are no different than the rest of us when it comes to temptation. There are consequences for yielding to sin, be it sexual sin, or corruption, or vanity, lying, or whatever.

Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, this he will also reap.

