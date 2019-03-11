When you hear your tune, dance! Everybody has a tune; a purpose in life. How unfortunate it is for someone to waste the music, for someone to wait until the song is almost over before they venture out onto the dance floor, or even worse, to never venture at all.

I find that one of the biggest concerns people have about pursuing dreams and goals is what others will think, what will other people say. It's a valid concern, but no excuse for holding back.

Someone out of town on vacation once said, "I can do and act as I want. I won't have to see these people again." That may have been spoken in a frivolous, fleeting context, but it's a concept that can and should be adopted on a higher, more meaningful level.

Did you know that Christians are out-of-towners? Think about it. If we are indeed born again in Christ and Christ is now seated at the right hand of our Heavenly Father, then doesn't that make us citizens of Heaven?

So, what does it matter if we act a little strange or peculiar among strangers on earth? If they're not part of the family of God, you may never see them again. In the song, "They Won't Go When I Go," Stevie Wonder sang, "...they won't go... where I go... no one can keep me from my destiny."

Is there something you've been hesitant about doing, but too concerned about what people will think? Let people think and say what they like; we have a higher authority to answer to. In 2 Samuel 6:14-23, there is the story of King David, who was despised for dancing before the Lord with all his might. He didn't care what others thought.

Author William W. Purkey wrote: "You've gotta dance like there's nobody watching, love like you'll never be hurt, sing like there's nobody listening, and live like it's heaven on earth."

Have you heard your tune yet? If not, ask God to play it for you, and when you hear it, dance like nobody's business!

–Larry Buford is a Los Angeles based freelance writer. Author of "Things Are Gettin' Outta Hand," and "Book To The Future" (Amazon). E-mail: LBuford8101@hotmail.com.