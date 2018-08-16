Warryn and Erica Campbell Say 'Sex Is Better' in Marriage

(SCREENSHOT" YOUTUBE)Warryn and Erica Campbell release new reality show on TV One, "We're the Campbells," June 2018.

One half of the gospel group Mary Mary, Erica Campbell, and her husband, world-renowned music producer/pastor Warryn Campbell, shared why they believe sex is better between couples who are married.

"The Bible says marriage is honorable and the bed is undefiled, which means I could do anything I want to do any time I want to do it in my bed, with my wife", Warryn Campbell declared in a recent "We're the Campbells" promo clip posted Aug 7.

"Sex is better married because the soul connection is different. I'm not competing with anybody else," Erica Campbell interjected.

The couple believe communication in married sex is key. They spoke against modeling after what others do in movies and they also discouraged people from engaging in premarital intimate relations.

"If you're honest with yourself, and you have sex with someone you're not married with, I don't care if you're an atheist, something feels off. When you're married that thing doesn't exist, you are just free," Warryn added.

The topic of sex is often brought up on the new TV One family reality show. In another episode that aired in July, the husband and wife ministry duo talked about the importance of discussing sex in church.

"I think the line between Christianity and sexuality shouldn't be as a wide gap," Warryn explained. "People are scared to talk about sex in church [but] you sitting here talking to a bunch of people who all got here cause somebody had sex."

The series showcases the realities of how Warryn and Erica work to keep their love strong and keeping their sex-life strong is a part of that. The award-winning music producer is also a pastor of the California Worship Center and believes this topic should be talked about openly.

Erica added, "God created it (sex) and we handed it over to the enemy like he does it better, and he don't. I don't care what you see on TV and movies, don't you be fooled, there are some wonderfully saved people who have amazing times and amazing sex lives. We just don't broadcast it, we just don't share it with the world."

