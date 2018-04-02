Video of Billy Graham Preaching on Easter Goes Viral; Gets 1.4 Million Views in 3 Days

(SCREENSHOT: FACEBOOK/FRANKLIN GRAHAM)The Reverend Billy Graham preaching on the message of Easter for a broadcast of his Hour of Decision program.

A video of the Rev. Billy Graham preaching on Easter decades ago posted on social media has garnered massive attention online.

His son, the Rev. Franklin, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, posted a short video on Saturday of his late father preaching an "Hour of Decision" message.

By Monday morning, the video had garnered more than 1.4 million views, as well as approximately 56,000 shares, and around 68,000 likes.

"My father Billy Graham shares that the greatest news ever heard by mortal ears is—'He is not here, He is risen!' Here's a 2-minute clip of his Easter message for Hour of Decision," stated Franklin Graham in the video description.

"There's only one way to salvation, and that's through the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ."

The Hour of Decision video clip featured a passionate Billy Graham preaching the Gospel, speaking about the events of Easter and the Saturday before.

"Ladies and gentlemen, there is nothing you can do to save your soul. You can live a good life, you can work all the rest of your life in a church, but that doesn't save your soul," stated Graham.

"The greatest news that mortal ears have ever heard was given by the angel, when the angel said 'He is not here! He is risen!' Ladies and gentlemen, Jesus Christ had been raised from the dead and Jesus Christ tonight is living at the right hand of God the Father."

