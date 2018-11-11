UK Cinema Rejects Christian Movie on Bible Comforting WWI Soldiers for Being Too Religious

(Screengrab: Bible Society/YouTube)

A leading U.K. cinema chain has rejected a short Christian movie about the Bible comforting soldiers in World War I on the grounds that it's too overtly religious.

The three-minute film by the Bible Society features achieved footage of World War I, along with everyday people reading from Revelation 21 as part of Remembrance Day services.

The video explains that all British soldiers in World War I were given a Bible as part of their kit.

The passage quoted reads:

"Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and the sea was no more. And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man."

"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away."

