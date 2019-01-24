Tim Tebow releases new trailer for upcoming film 'Run the Race'

(RUN THE RACE PRODUCTIONS, LLC)L to R: Executive Producers Robby and Tim Tebow share a laugh while filming Run the Race.

The official trailer for Tim Tebow's upcoming film "Run the Race" shows the bond between two brothers whose dream of a new life seems lost.

Feeling abandoned by their father after their mother's death, the hope of getting a college football scholarship and moving to a new town seems out of reach for brothers Zach and David after a fight leads to a life-altering injury that renders Zach unable to get back on the field.

Co-produced by Tim Tebow and his brother Robby, the film's trailer was released Wednesday and gives viewers a glimpse into the heartbreaking lives of the fictional brothers.

"God does love you; He loves you like crazy," says a quote that kicks off the trailer.

Much like Tim's story, "Run the Race" aims to show what's possible when someone "runs to — instead of from — the love of God," the film's synopsis says in part.

"Zach, who's an All-State athlete, finds glory on the football field, working to earn a college scholarship and the brothers' ticket out of town. When a devastating injury puts Zach — and his dreams — on the sidelines, David laces up his track cleats to salvage their future and points Zach toward hope," the film's synopsis adds.

The film will be showing in theaters nationwide starting on Feb. 22.

