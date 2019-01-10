Tim Tebow proposes to girlfriend, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

(Screenshot: Instagram/Tim Tebow)Tim Tebow holds up girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in front of Brooklyn Bridge, September 14, 2018.

Longtime bachelor and beloved Christian athlete Tim Tebow proposed to his girlfriend, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The former NFL quarterback-turned-minor league baseball player took to social media on Thursday with the big announcement.

"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You're the love of my life, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you," Tebow wrote on Instagram with a photo of the athlete on one knee as he slipped a 7.25-carat solitaire ring on her finger.

Nel-Peters posted the same photo with a heartfelt message to her new fiancé.

"Any dreams I've ever had, you've exceeded them all! I love you and I can't wait to spend forever with you! @timtebow," she gushed.

The outspoken Christain proposed to Nel-Peters on Wednesday during the sunset at his family's farm outside of Jacksonville, Florida, PEOPLE reported. After the proposal, which took place in front of an arbor and a custom bench that was engraved with the date the couple first met, South African singer Matthew Mole serenaded the two with their favorite song, "The Wedding Song."

Continue reading about Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters on The Christian Post.