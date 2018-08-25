Tim Tebow Announces First Venture into Theatrical Film

(RUN THE RACE PRODUCTIONS, LLC)L to R: Executive Producers Robby and Tim Tebow share a laugh while filming Run the Race.

Tim Tebow and his brother Robby recently announced their first foray into film with faith-based flick Run the Race.

Tim Tebow—Heisman Trophy winner and national champion, NFL veteran, professional baseball player, and now, "filmmaker"—joined his brother to executive produce the film. The inspirational, fictional film follows the story of two high-school athlete brothers through adversity, into hope.

"Run the Race is about so much more than football. This is a story about overcoming the hard issues of life, about the power of sacrifice, the power of family, and the power of forgiveness," Tim Tebow said.

"I love being a part of a project like this because it will impact lives, inspire hope, and even prompt action. When I read the script, I knew this was an important project to get behind."

In a release announcing the film, his brother Robby said, "The script pulled me in right away, and I wanted to bring it to life cinematically. As somebody with brothers in a big, super-close family that has gone through a lot together, it resonated with me on a deep level."

The film is in the final stages of post-production, with the theatrical distribution and release date to be announced in the near future.

According to the statement, Run the Race, as a faith-based film, "shows what's possible when you run to—instead of from—the love of God."