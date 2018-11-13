'This Must Be What Hell's Going to Be': 31 Dead, Hundreds Missing in California Fires

(SCREENSHOT: YOUTUBE/CBS EVENING NEWS)A wildfire burned through scores of homes in Southern California in this video uploaded on November 10, 2018.

At least 31 people are dead and hundreds are missing as entire towns and thousands of homes burn up in the wildfires raging in California.

The death toll reached 31 on Sunday, now making it the deadliest fire in the state's history. Many of the fatalities have been people killed in their cars, officials said. Another 250,000 have been displaced.

The Camp Fire, which began on Thursday, has destroyed 6,700 structures, most of them homes, including nearly the entire town of Paradise in Northern California. At least 200 people are missing, with officials fearing that the death toll is set to rise as more bodies are discovered.

"We are doing everything we possibly can to identify those remains and make contact with the next of kin so we can return the remains to the family," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said.

Christian chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team have been deployed near Sacramento, looking to comfort the suffering through their loss, trauma and fear.

"The chaplains are there to try to help people get through just the next hour of their life," said Al New, the Rapid Response Team's manager of emergency response and logistics.

"We are definitely praying for the first responders, the firefighters, and that some way, somehow, the weather would change and we'd get a lot of rain.

