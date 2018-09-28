These Pictures Speak Even Louder than Words in Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford Hearings

On this, my final writing day of September 2018, I have one simple message.

Jesus said, "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength. Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these." (Mark 12:30-31, NIV)

Pictures are worth a thousand words, and today, I will let these pictures tell the story. This is not love. This is madness.

(Photos courtesy of The Atlantic, The Chicago Tribune, NY Magazine, ABC,The Mercury News, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and Amazon.)

—Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.