'There Really Is a Devil': Pastors Offer Condolences, Prayers in Response to Calif. Mass Shooting

(SCREENSHOT: YOUTUBE/ABC NEWS)Police on the scene of a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

Christian leaders are offering their condolences and calls for prayer and action following a mass shooting in California that left around a dozen people dead and several others wounded.

On Wednesday evening, a shooter entered the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks and opened fired, murdering 12 people and reportedly committing suicide.

Pastor Greg Laurie, senior pastor of the megachurch Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California, released a statement emailed to supporters on Thursday in response to the tragedy.

Laurie stated that while issues of gun control and mental illness should be discussed, people must also note that "pure evil" was "another factor at work, in fact the most significant factor of all."

"According to the Bible, there really is a devil, there really is evil, and because of this people can be motivated to do unimaginable things, like a man walking into a bar and indiscriminately shooting people," Laurie said.

"This is why America needs to pray. We need to pray for the protection of people wherever they are — synagogues, churches, malls, restaurants and wherever else they congregate."

Read more about the Thousand Oaks mass shooting on The Christian Post.