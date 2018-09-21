The 13th Apostle—Matthias—and the Calling of God

(PRINT: LOS ANGELES COUNTY MUSEUM OF ART/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Engraving "Saint Mathias" by Hendrik Goltzius of Holland in 1589 as part of the series, "Christ, Twelve Apostles and Paul."

Most people consider Paul as the 13th apostle, as he is often grouped together with the Twelve. But, I would argue that he may be the 14th. The 13th apostle was a man named Matthias—who replaced the traitor Judas after he fled and eventually killed himself in shame and guilt.

The eleven apostles felt that they needed to continue as a group in the same fashion as when Jesus had initially gathered them. Twelve has always been a key number in Jewish and Christian history, and as such, these eleven men needed to select another man to help establish this young and fledgling Church. In this situation, certainly there must have been pressure on the eleven, as well as on the man who would soon be chosen.

More on Apostleship and Discipleship Much confusion exists in regards to the words "disciple" and "apostle." The two are often used interchangeably—but here are quick definitions of both words: Apostle—one who is sent by the Father, as Jesus was sent, and as Jesus sent his chosen disciples out to preach the Gospel to the whole world (sent out, evangelizing, preaching) Disciple—those who accept Jesus' message to follow him (learning, accepting, following)

Matthias was one of the seventy disciples of Jesus and had been with Him from His baptism, by John the Baptist, to the Ascension. It is noted in Acts Chapter 1 that Peter proposed to the brethren that they needed to select one man to replace the fallen Judas Iscariot. Two disciples, Joseph, called Barsabas, and Matthias, were selected. The final decision between these two was carried out by lots, which were drawn with a result in favor of Matthias—who then became one of the Twelve Apostles.

Imagine being either Matthias or Joseph in this circumstance. First, quite an honor to be nominated (to steal a popular line from the Oscars). Then, as both men were deemed worthy, there was no clear way to make the final decision. As such, lots were drawn. Meaning, the final election of the Twelfth Aspostle was chosen (in part) by random chance. This seems a bit odd, but again we do not understand or need to understand all of God's actions.

At that time, if you were this Joseph, how would you feel? If he was truly a pious man, I suppose he would not care much about being left out of this enigmatic inner circle. But, I would have to believe that at times throughout the rest of his life, he would question to God why he was not chosen, etc. We will never know, until we are able to meet Joseph in the New Heaven and the New Earth—along with the other early Church leaders.

What of Matthias, who may be the least written about Apostle in the New Testament? Where did his life lead exactly, after this profound appointment?

Historical records have proved very contradictory. Truly, there is no real way to tell. Very little is written within the Bible, and different early Church Fathers and leaders (up through the 3rd century) had different information and history they relayed about the Apostle. Among the rumors surrounding his life are the following, including that he/his:

· preached in Judea and Ethiopia

· was crucified

· died at Sebastopolis

· was stoned in Jerusalem, and then beheaded

· relics were moved to Rome

· wrote the apocryphal, "Gospel of Matthias"

· was cast into prison and was rescued by the Apostle Andrew

In any event, Matthias, like the other Apostles, had his life quickly changed, and was called to do the important work of Jesus. This could only happen because he was already following and living in the same circles as the Apostles and the Lord himself. Essentially, he was surrounding himself with the right people. In life, if we do not surround ourselves with the right crowd and the correct teachings, we will not be blessed as we should be. So remember to always surround yourselves with holy people and to constantly listen for, and seek the calling out of, the Lord.

– Ken Lambert has been writing for both secular and religious publications for several years. He co-authored the book "Top 10 Most Influential Christians Since the Apostles" and holds a Doctorate in Ministry. He resides in southern New Hampshire.