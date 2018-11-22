(Photo: wisconsinpictures/Unsplash)

Today is Thanksgiving morning in these United States of America, and today I am thankful for all the men and women who serve. I'm thankful for my brothers and sisters in arms who travel the world over protecting Americans and American national interests. I'm thankful for the police who keep our homes and our families safe at home. I'm thankful for the firemen who save the day and keep the fires at bay. I'm thankful for the doctors and the civil servants and everyone who works long hours for not enough pay so that someone else's life can be better.

"For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many." (Mark 10:45, NIV)

I am thankful for my brothers and sisters on AP-A and TIMS/DLITE. You special people served at great personal risk, sometimes for a people who would as soon stab you in the back as offer you a drink of water, for the salvation of a nation that still does not understand your heart. You are Americans, Iraqis, Afghans, Brits, South Africans, Turks, Jordanians, Kuwaitis, Eritreans: You are Christians, Muslims, Jews and Atheists. You are men and women of purpose, of calling, and of sacrifice. You are servant leaders. For you I am thankful.

As I go about my day, preparing the turkey and the table, hugging family and laughing at dad jokes, cheering on the Cowboys and saying grace over our meal, know that you are on my mind, in my heart, and in my prayers. Thank God for you.

Christians, my challenge to you today is to remember those around you who serve you every day. See them. Love them. Thank them. Be the light that Jesus called us to be and let them know they are appreciated.

God bless you. God bless us all.

–Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.