Signs and wonders are still as valid in today's church as they were in the early church

(Photo: Billy Pasco/Unsplash)

In the Gospel of Christ, there are many promises that are all over the scriptures, but we do not see them manifesting, and those which do manifest are partially manifesting. I hear many believers say we should not chase miracles, and some even go to the extent of saying that miracles are evil. The first statement may be true; we should not chase them, but miracles are not at all evil. It should be the other way around; miracles should be chasing those who believe. Our Lord Jesus said these signs will follow those who believe.

In the first instance Jesus said, in Matthew 16:4, King James Version (KJV):

4 A wicked and adulterous generation seeketh after a sign; and there shall no sign be given unto it, but the sign of the prophet Jonas. And he left them, and departed.

And in another instance Jesus said, in Mark 16:17-18, King James Version (KJV):

17 And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; 18 They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.

For now, I will use these two verses, and the evidence is there all over the new testament that signs should follow those who believe. These two verses are not at all contradicting each other as the context is key when reading the bible. For example, in Matthew 16, Jesus is talking to a certain group of people and in Mark 16 is talking directly to those who believe. My guess is as good as yours that the other group in Matthew was not a group of believers. In the book of Mark, it is very clear that Jesus was talking to those who believe. The question is, are you a believer?

If you doubt what I am saying, just look at the life of Jesus. It was miracle after miracle. Look also at the life of the apostles: Paul, Peter, even believers such as Stephen, who was stoned to death.

Why isn't the church experiencing these miracles? The answer is simple; it is unbelief. How can you see them if you do not believe in them, and how will you believe in them if they are not being preached to you? We all know from reading our bible what Jesus said about unbelief. The bible tells us that Jesus could not do any miracles in His hometown because they lacked faith. Remember, the just shall live by faith!

Mark 6:5-6, New International Version (NIV):

5 He could not do any miracles there, except lay his hands on a few sick people and heal them. 6 He was amazed at their lack of faith. Then Jesus went around teaching from village to village.

The Bible tells us the reason He could not do miracles in His hometown is because they lacked faith. That is unbelief; they did not believe. This is exactly the same thing that is currently happening in the church. Believers do not believe; they are no longer believers. You cannot say you believe in Jesus Christ, but you do not believe in His finished works. And I am not talking about fake miracles.

The root cause of this, it is not just unbelief, per se. Unbelief is a result of wrong believing because the Gospel of Christ is not preached to its fullness as it is written in the scripture. The body of Christ picks and chooses what to believe.

Some argue that the reason we are not seeing such miracles is because of sin. This answer is incorrect. Firstly, because sin was dealt with once and for all at the cross. Secondly, look again at the life of Jesus. He never rebuked anyone who wanted a miracle in their life as a sinner; instead we see the opposite. He spoke strongly against unbelief even to His disciples, when they could not heal a little boy.

Lastly, self-righteousness is the worst enemy of the cross and is the main cause of unbelief. The Gospel of our Lord is very clear that all those who believe in our Lord Jesus Christ are righteous by Faith. In Christ, God the Father does not see your sins but sees you as righteous and holy. Believing in this is right. You are not righteous because of what you have done, but because of what our Lord Jesus has done on the cross. The Bible says, Jesus knew no sin but became sin for us at the cross, that those who believe in Him may be made righteous.

2 Corinthians 5:21, King James Version (KJV):

21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.

Self-righteous ones depend on the law to be righteous, like the Pharisees. The Bible says, "they seek God but not based on knowledge." The Bible is very clear that we are no longer under the law, or justified by the law as righteous, rather we are justified freely by His grace in Christ. All those who are in Him are righteous. All those who believe in Christ are grafted in Him and are His body, and He is the head. The church, those who believes in Jesus, are the body of Christ, and He is the head. "As he is, so are we in this world" (1 John 4:17). We are His ambassadors.

This is right believing, the foundation of Christianity, founded in Christ. Receiving this revelation, you will live a victorious life, the life God intended you to have. Read the word of God until you understand it. The word of God does not change, and God stands by His word. Not believing in something does not mean what God's word says will change. Eventually, you will have to change and align yourself with what the word of God says. Amen.

— Brian Zondi is the founder of Kingdom Minded Church. He receives revelation from God by continuous, daily reading of the word of God through the help of the Holy Spirit.

Here is what Brian says about his mission: "The only way to live a successful and prosperous Christian life is through understanding the Grace of God that is found in Jesus Christ. This is the way to live the truly holy life that God requires."

Zondi is a graduate from the University of the Free State, South Africa. He is married to a beautiful woman, Nontuthuko Zondi.

Find out more about him here: www.brianzondi.org.za.