Scotland Becomes First Country to Require Schools to Teach LGBT Curriculum

Scotland has become the first country in the world to require its public schools nationwide to add LGBT history and inclusion to their curriculums.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has told parliament that the Scottish government will mandate all state schools to "teach LGBTI equality and inclusion" to different age groups across different subjects.

According to Swinney, the Scottish government has accepted all 33 recommendations from its LGBTI Inclusive Education Working Group, which was created to "improve the learning experience for LGBTI young people."

The government will start working immediately to implement the recommendations. According to a press release, the school mandate is designed to help Scotland "lead the way in inclusive education."

