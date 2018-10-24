A church hymnal inside an Anglican Church.

Reformation Sunday is coming up on October 28. In our church, each year on Reformation Sunday we sing Reformation hymns, that is, hymns that in some way connect to the Reformers and the movement they sparked.

If you are in charge of choosing hymns for your Reformation Sunday service, here are some you might consider using (along with free downloads!):

A Mighty Fortress Is Our God (EIN FESTE BURG)

You cannot celebrate the Reformation without singing Martin Luther's most well-known hymn. Luther wrote both the lyrics and the tune to this hymn in 1529. They lyrics are actually a paraphrase of Psalm 46, expressing confidence and comfort in the Lord's protection of his people. For our hymnal, we chose to use a harmonization composed by J. S. Bach, whose church music rose as a direct result of Luther's worship reforms.

Free download

Out of the Depths I Cry to Thee (AUS TIEFER NOT)

A lesser known hymn of Martin Luther, this paraphrase of Psalm 130, written earlier than "A Mighty Fortress" in 1524, is an expression of true repentance and confidence in God's power to forgive through Christ. Luther wrote the melody as well, and his lyrics were translated into English by the well-known translator, Catherine Winkworth in 1863.

Free download

Christ Jesus Lay in Death's Strong Bands (CHRIST LAG IN TODESBANDEN)

Another important hymn of Martin Luther, written also in 1524, is this hymn celebrating Christ's death and resurrection. Luther based this text on the older Latin, Victimae Paschali. The tune was also originally a Latin melody from around 1100, and was adapted in 1524 by Luther's first hymn tune collaborator, Johann Walther.

Free download

To Avert from Men God's Wrath (HUS)

Martin Luther adapted this Communion hymn text in 1524 from John Hus, the Bohemian Reformer and martyr from a hundred years prior, who wrote the original hymn in 1410. The tune was composed for this text and included in the 1628 Cantionale Germanicum in Dresden.

Free download

Now Thank We All Our God (NUN DANKET ALLE GOTT)

The Thirty Years' War was fought in Central Europe between 1618 and 1648 as part of the Counter-Reformation strife between new Protestants and Roman Catholics. Lutheran pastor Martin Rinkart wrote this hymn, often called "The Te Deum of Germany," in the midst of the war. Rinkart conducted as many as fifty funerals in any given day during the conflict, including that of his own wife. The tune was composed by one of the most influential second generation Lutheran chorale composers, Johann Crüger, in 1647, and harmonized in 1840 by Felix Mendelssohn.

Free download

Ah, Holy Jesus (HERZLIEBSTER JESU)

This hymn, most appropriate for use in remembrance of Christ's atoning sacrifice, was written in 1630 by Lutheran pastor Johann Heermann. The tune was composed by Johann Crüger in 1640, and was frequently used by J. S. Bach.

Free download

