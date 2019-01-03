Pro-choice activist tells kids: abortion is 'part of God's plan,' 'like dentist appointment'

(SCREENSHOT: YOUTUBE/HIHO KIDS)#ShoutYourAbortion co-founder Amelia Bonow talks with two girls about abortion in an episode of HiHo Kids' "Kids Meet" posted to YouTube on Dec. 28, 2018.

The co-founder of the "#ShoutYourAbortion" movement was featured on a popular YouTube channel for children telling kids that abortions are "part of God's plan" and that they are much like going to the dentist.

Abortion activist Amelia Bonow fielded questions from children of various ages when she participated in an episode of "Kids Meet," a program run by the Seattle-based HiHo Kids. Bonow was the star of an episode called "Kids Meet Someone Who Has Had an Abortion."

In the episode, a child talking with Bonow in a one-on-one setting tells her that he wrote a paper on abortion in the fifth grade in which he surmised that abortion was acceptable as long as the person getting the abortion was not being "reckless."

Bonow smirked at the thought of a potential restriction to abortion and questioned the kid's belief.

"I don't know. I just don't agree," she said. "Do we want people to just have all those babies?"

As the kid shakes his head to indicate "no," Bonow asks the child what should be done with all the babies that are being born instead of aborted. He answered with "adoption."

But that response was not to the liking of Bonow.

"I feel like if I am forced to create life, I have lost the right to my own life," responded Bonow. "I should be the one to decide if my body creates a life. Even if you are giving a kid up for adoption, you still like have a kid out there somewhere."

