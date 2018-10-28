Prayer – In Times of Hate

(SCREENSHOT: TWITTER/@WEDWARDA)Tel Aviv City Hall lights up in red, white and blue in solidarity with USA.

CNN's main headline on Sunday morning was "72 Hours in America." The subheading stated, "3 Hate-filled Crimes. 3 Hate-filled Suspects."

Hate is not new in America. Ask the Irish in 1812. Ask women in 1848. Ask Italians in New York and Chicago in 1901. Ask any Muslim on any street in 2001. Ask any African American – ever.

Ask the families of eleven Jews in Pittsburgh, of Republicans playing baseball, of thirteen Democrat mailrooms, of two blacks in Kroger....

Hate is colorblind, ignorant of religious preference, and knows no gender. Hate divides. Hate destroys. Hate never, ever builds, empowers, or enlightens.

"The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy;" (John 10:10, NIV)

Yet, in typical fashion after 72 hours of hate in America, Christians around the world offer prayers for the families and ask God to intervene. Tel Aviv's city hall lit up in the colors of our flag in solidarity with those affected. Even atheists are posting the Star of David incorporated into the Steel City's emblem – Stronger than Hate.

But with all this hate, every day, everywhere in these United States and around the world, why do we Christians always revert to prayer? Why do we petition our Holy God to intervene in the messes we have made? Why do we expect anyone to find comfort when we say, "I'm praying for you."

Because God promised He would listen.

"For the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous and his ears are attentive to their prayer, but the face of the Lord is against those who do evil." (1 Peter 3:12, NIV)

"Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective." (Jas 5:16, NIV)

God does more than hear our prayers, He listens to them. He listens and he responds with healing – sometimes he heals our hearts, sometimes our bodies, and sometimes he heals our land.

And while, "The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full. I am the good shepherd" (John 10:10-11, NIV).

God sent His Son so that we would have an intercessor, and through Jesus our God not only hears our prayers, but He responds according to His will with the healing we need to combat the hate we face.

Over the course of today and quite possibly the next few days, the news cycle will dissect the incidents and place blame. They'll affix blame on the guns – part of the American culture that is forever dividing the nation. They'll take hold of the thread that in each case, the offender was a middle-aged white male, another trend in high-profile hate crimes. They'll even attack the President for his very poignant words, "This evil Anti-Semitic attack is an assault on humanity. It will take all of us working together to extract the poison of Anti-Semitism from our world. We must unite to conquer hate." And they'll offer their solutions – fewer guns, more laws, less freedom.

But they'll all be wrong. There is only one solution for the Hate that permeates American society today. There is only one answer to the question, "how do we conquer hate in America?" There is only one response adequate to the challenge Satan deals through today's rancid vitriol. Pray, America. Pray to our loving Father that He will hear from heaven, forgive our sin, and heal our land (2 Chron 7:14).

The love of God conquers all.

"Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. Love never fails." (1 Cor 13:4-8, NIV)

–Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.