Planned Parenthood reports killing 332,757 babies last year, most since 2011

(Photo: Leana Wen/Planned Parenthood)Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen.

Abortion procedures performed at Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide increased to 332,757 last year, as the company's new president, Dr. Leana Wen, called abortion a "human right."

The figure highlighted in the business' latest annual report shows an increase of 11,373 abortions over the previous year's report.

Planned Parenthood's report shows that it received $564.8 million in federal grants and reimbursements in 2017-'18 and received $100 million more in private donations in 2018 than it did in 2017; and has net assets of nearly $1.9 billion.

The business' adoption referrals also "decreased by 1,000 last year to around 2,800 "which means that Planned Parenthood clinics performed 118 abortions for every one adoption referral," The National Review noted.

Wen, who's the first physician to lead the company in its 50-year history, described abortion as being part of standard medical care and a "fundamental human right" in her message accompanying the annual report.

"Through all our work, we will continue to assert what we know to be true: Planned Parenthood services — from birth control to cancer screenings [Planned Parenthood does not offer mammograms] to abortion — are standard medical care. Reproductive health care is health care. Women's health care is health care. And health care is a fundamental human right," Wen wrote in part.

The report showed abortion services provided by Planned Parenthood accounted for 3.4 percent of the medical services at the clinics, a 0.4 percent increase over the previous year.

In a previous interview with The Christian Post, Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood director, explained how the company bills its services to claim that abortions only account for 3 to 10 percent of what they do.

"All of it boils down to how they bill for services," Johnson said. "For example: an annual exam, Pap smear, gonorrhea and chlamydia tests, and seven packs of birth control account for one visit and are billed as 10 services. They unbundle for abortion, and count all services provided as one. We don't really know what the true numbers are because of the bundling and unbundling."

