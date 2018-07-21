Planned Parenthood Kills More Black Lives in 2 Weeks Than the KKK Killed in a Century

What is it about truth that sends people scrambling to their "safe" (dishonest) spaces? Online, in schools, in entertainment, in news media, there is such a visceral aversion to the truth. Even among fellow Christians, who claim that the truth sets us free, the resistance to inarguable facts is often met with misapplied defenses of grace and non-judgement.

One of my latest memes, to focus on #WorldPopulationDay, set off a firestorm among those who think that invoking history to illuminate its repeated present is "offensive", "disgusting", and "hurtful".

This just in! While writing this article, we were censored by Deities of Diversity. Apparently, Instagram deleted our post, threatening to restrict or disable our account if we violate their guidelines again. But...we didn't violate any guidelines. The explanation they included in the warning were about threatening violence. Of course the meme wasn't threatening violence–it denounced racial violence, no matter the era. But Titans of Tolerance have no interest in the truth. They can delete our posts, and even our account, but they can't delete the truth. And of course, there was no due process, no appeal process, no one to reach to correct this injustice. There was no option other than to click OK and the purge was complete. #Liberalism.

The meme juxtaposes the vile, racist and elitist worldview of those in white coats who unapologetically set out to control the population with the same racism that drove the murderous acts of a bunch of cowards in white sheets.

The online graphic reads: "We kill more black lives in 2 weeks than the KKK lynched in a century...Planned Parenthood: Eugenics. No Matter What." The URL in the meme provides the context of how abortion has become the leading killer in the black community. And finally, an image of a noose appears above those words as an instrument of racial violence (which killed an estimated 3,446 African-Americans). Today, an estimated 247 black lives are killed every day by Planned Parenthood with forceps, chemicals and other devices.

Thousands liked and loved the meme on social media. It was even posted on Instagram by Bill Johnson—pastor of California megachurch, Bethel Church. I wish more pastors would stand firm in truth and love like he does. If churches actually talked openly about crucial social issues, we'd could better address the brokenness (that only God can heal) in our present.

Some were more offended by the image of a noose than the fact that those made in the image of God have been slaughtered by the millions.

Soooo...the meme is the problem, not the genocide. And yes, I used the word genocide. Fannie Lou Hamer did, too. Oh, and so did pre-pro-abortion Rev. Jesse Jackson.

What do you call it when more black babies are killed by abortion than are born alive? This is the grim reality in NYC where Planned Parenthood was spawned.

So, instead of exhibiting outrage over the shedding of innocent blood, protestors were outraged by relevant history being invoked (that's regularly exploited by liberals who falsely compare today's America with pre-Civil Rights America)

Supposedly, because I'm black, I'm allowed to say things people with lighter pigmentation can't. For the love, we're all just one human race (Acts 17:26). Since when is speaking truth relegated to one's pigmentation?

There's no justice without truth. Period.

Planned Parenthood's founder, Margaret Sanger, boasted about keynoting a Ku Klux Klan meeting in her autobiography (pp. 366-367). And no, not everyone was a racist in 1938, nor was every political figure open to speaking to a terrorist organization like the KKK. But Sanger found it amusing to address a secret meeting with KKK members and bragged about getting a dozen offers to speak to similar groups.

Read more about Planned Parenthood Kills More Black Lives on The Christian Post.