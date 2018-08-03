Pastor Tony Evans Explains What's Wrong With Saying 'God Never Gives Us More Than We Can Handle'

(PHOTO: SCREENCAP/TONY EVANS/YOU TUBE)Pastor Tony Evans of Oak Cliff Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, invites believers to participate in "The Gathering" that will feature prominent Christian leaders from across the United States who will be uniting in solemn assembly to pray for the country at Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, on September 21, 2016.

Pastor Tony Evans has said that the phrase "God never gives us more than we can handle," which is often cited in times of struggle and loss, can be problematic for Christians.

"Maybe you've heard the phrase that God never gives us more than we can handle. There's a problem with that phrase. If it were true, that would mean we would never face anything that we couldn't solve in our own strength," Evans, who's senior pastor at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

"If so, why would we ever need God for anything?" he asked.

In a number of other tweets this past week he also touched on the need for people to rely on God.

"When you learn how to locate God in what appears to be His absence, you will learn to trust Him along the dark pathways life often offers," he posted.

In another message he shared: "When you think about grace, think about its wings — its ability to lift us up and take us beyond what our experience is saying we have to live under and be controlled by."

Evans' niece, Wynter Pitts, who was a well-known Christian author, speaker and founder of For Girls Like You magazine, died unexpectedly last week.

The pastor said in an Instagram video that he doesn't understand Pitts' death, and that he has questions for God. He said that her death is a "big blow," and called on the whole family to "grab hold of God together."

In a YouTube video released last week by Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship church, Evans and his family members further discussed the topics of faith and loss, and dealing with difficult moments in life that don't make sense.

Other notable Christian teachers, such as reformed theologian John Piper, have also said there are different meanings to unpack in the phrase "God will never give us more than what we can handle."

In a desiringGod.org radio episode in 2015, Piper said that all-in-all, the phrase is biblically correct, if it means that "God will never give his people trials in which He will not sustain them and bring them through to everlasting glory."

Piper said that two very important words in the phrase are "we" and "handle."

For "we," he said it's important to define whether it refers to people's independent abilities of handling troubling times, or if it assumes that divine assistance has been received.

As for "handle," he said it's important to define whether it's trying to say that people never collapse under difficulties.

Read more about Pastor Tony Evans on The Christian Post.