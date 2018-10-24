Myanmar: Priests, Nuns, Christian Teachers Expelled Amid Crackdown

(PHOTO: CHRISTIAN AID MISSION)An indigenous missionary preaches the good news of Christ to villagers in Burma (Myanmar) in this undated photo.

A persecution watchdog group has said that it's profoundly concerned about the ongoing removal of priests, nuns, and Christian teachers in Myanmar's northern Shan State.

UCAnews.com reported that last week two Salesian priests, three nuns from the Missionary Society of St. Paul, and three lay teachers were all expelled by the United Wa State Army that controls the region.

In September, another priest, five nuns, and six teachers who moved to the area after 1992 were also ordered to leave.

"The scale, suddenness and severity of this crackdown is profoundly concerning. We urge the international community to monitor this situation closely and consider what action could be taken to protest at this repression and protect the Christians in UWSA-controlled areas," said Benedict Rogers, Christian Solidarity Worldwide's East Asia team leader.

Father Raymond Than, one of the expelled priests, revealed that the clergy members were only allowed to take what they could carry when told by the UWSA to leave.

Than explained that he arrived in the state's Lashio town on Oct. 15, only to be met with the rebel army's expulsion orders. The priest insisted that believers have done nothing the merit such actions.

"We are not problem-makers," he insisted.

The rebel army's orders follow news that as many as 92 Christian pastors were detained as part of a crackdown on religious leaders, while 50 churches were shut down.

