My Provider

That's a lot of money. I don't care who you are. One hundred twenty-eight million dollars in extension money to bring Carson Wentz' six-year potential salary to a whopping $170 million!

And it couldn't have been given to a better person. Everyone who is a fan of my writing – yes all eight of you – knows that, while I am not a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan, I am a huge Carson Wentz fan. He is not the best quarterback in the National Football League. That moniker still rides the dominating shoulders of Thomas Brady of the (cough, cough) New England Patriots. But still, Wentz is good.

Better yet, he is a great person. Wentz is President of AO1 Foundation and is responsible for various ministries to which he donates his time and money, and his celebrity, to further the Kingdom of God. But don't take my word for it. Check out his Foundation website at: https://www.ao1foundation.org/ and see for yourself. You will find that Carson uses his passions for food, fun, and sports to reach anyone who will listen.

That's the point of this whole life, isn't it? Reaching anyone who will listen?

"And He said to them, 'Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who does not believe will be condemned.'" (Mark 16:15-16, NKJV)

Jesus was clear in his commission of each Christian. Go. Seek. Live like a Christian in front of the world and be prepared to answer their questions whenever they ask, "Why?" Be prepared to be ignored, but be equally prepared to be confronted. If you get stuck, just remember what brought you to Christ and start with that. Your experience is unique to you, and it might be your genuine honesty is all Christ asks for.

And while most of us do not have the resources or celebrity of a Carson Wentz or a Tim Tebow, we serve a God who owns all the resources. When confronted with the choice to sacrifice his only son, his promised son, or disobey God, Abraham believed. He trusted God to be good to His word.

"Abraham looked up and there in a thicket he saw a ram caught by its horns. He went over and took the ram and sacrificed it as a burnt offering instead of his son. So Abraham called that place [Jehovah Jirah] The Lord Will Provide. And to this day it is said, 'On the mountain of the Lord it will be provided.'" (Gen 22:13-14, NIV [KJV])

So Christian, today's short post is simple. Trust in the Lord and He will provide. To some He gives $128 million to do His work. To others He gives the keys to the church van.

Either way, He provides.

– Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.