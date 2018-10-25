Money, Money, Money, Money!

The other night, as I stood in line to donate two dollars to the state's education fund, I couldn't help but wonder. What was the cashier thinking? What about the elderly lady with a walker standing just inside the door, or the two guys in line in front of me, one buying gas and the other beer and cigarettes? I can tell you what was on my mind.

"Two things I ask of you, Lord; do not refuse me before I die: Keep falsehood and lies far from me; give me neither poverty nor riches, but give me only my daily bread. Otherwise, I may have too much and disown you and say, 'Who is the Lord?' Or I may become poor and steal, and so dishonor the name of my God." (Prov. 30:7-9)

So, then you may ask, why buy a lottery ticket at all? If I "know" by faith God will never let me win, then why waste the money?

Well, if you read my blog regularly then you already have my answer, which I wrote about the last time the Powerball was over $600M. But this blog entry is not about me. It is about God.

To be perfectly clear, God is still God even after someone wins $1.6 billion in Mega Millions. He was God before the windfall and He will be God after. But let's explore what happens after someone wins the lottery and maybe, just maybe, we'll understand the proverb.

This is a study of two people, one a devout Christian who plays the lottery for fun and the other an Atheist who swears he will win the lottery one day. For argument's sake, both are men in their mid-40's, with good careers, a family, and high ethical standards. Both are "good people" and when challenged always do the right thing. (Caveat: I am not a financial wizard.)

We will start with our Atheist. Bob G. lives in South Carolina with his wife and two kids, a dog and cat, and elects the payout option of $905 million. Of that sum, he pays $64 million in 7% state taxes and $330 million in 37% Federal taxes, leaving his family with $511 million. I know, "oh poor Bob." Being a good guy, Bob pays off all his own bills, his immediate family's bills, and donates a portion to charity, leaving him with a nice round figure of $500 million. As a practical and smart guy, Bob puts $500 million into a high-yield savings account and lives on only the interest of about $10 million annually. Of that $10 million, Bob and his family live the "good" life, which leaves him plenty of free cash to give to charity or donate any way he sees fit each year. He invites his former co-workers over to his house for dinner and special occasions, but now being wealthy, Bob doesn't really need to work. When Bob finally passes away and learns there really is a God, he leaves just over $500 million for his wife and kids.

Contrast Bob with Stan who is a devout Christian man who also lives in South Carolina with his wife and two kids, a dog and cat, and elects the payout option of $905 million. With his $511 million after taxes, he pays off his bills, his immediate family's bills, as a good Christian he gives 10% tithe to his local church, and puts the remaining $400 million in a similar high-yield savings account. Like Bob, Stan lives on the interest of around $8.7 million, but also gives generously to various charities and Christian causes. He sponsors several children through Samaritan's Purse and World Vision, and donates selectively to Christian ministries around the world because Stan prays and follows good Godly counsel. As a now wealthy family man, Stan also doesn't really need to work, but enjoys visiting with his former co-workers and traveling. When Stan is finally called home to worship at the feet of the one true God, he leaves a much smaller but still respectable $200 million for his wife and kids.

Sure, both of these men, their situations and their responses to winning the lottery are entirely hypothetical and based completely on what I consider stereotypical behavior. But hey, it's my post so I can do that. My question is, if Stan can remain faithful after winning $1.6 billion, why don't I think a Christian could be blessed by the lottery and give generously in return?

Well, how many of your local churches can even handle a tithe check of $90 million? What happens to your favorite national charity or Christian ministry when they announce receipt of a $50 million donation? Let's ask something you can relate to – if you have enough money to give to only one charity or Christian cause, do you give to the one that just received a $50 million check or do you pick another? If you, being a good steward of the money God gives you, are representative of the body of Christ, then how many donations now go elsewhere? Sure, you say, but that charity can survive a year, maybe two, and not everyone will redirect their giving like I did. Once the money is spent, how does the charity resume normal operations now that donations have dwindled? What is the unseen cost of that big donation in time, labor, and reprogramming to restart the fund drives and re-energize Christians to give now that the big money has gone to Godly use?

Closer still, when your fellow parishioners realize their $200 tithe or $20 donation is a pittance next to anything you, the lottery millionaire gives regularly, will they continue to give?

God doesn't need your money. We know that. If Jesus can turn water into wine, how simple would it be for God to turn your underwear drawer into Benjamins? But while God doesn't need our money, we Christians still need to give, not because it's the law, but because giving our tithes acknowledges that all things come from God.

"Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows." (Jas 1:17, NIV)

"For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also." (Matt 6:21, NIV)

"Honor the LORD with your wealth, with the firstfruits of all your crops" (Prov 3:9, NIV)

Can God bless you and any Christian cause he deems worthy through the lottery? Yes, but why would he when he can cut out the middle man and give to you directly and receive all the praise for his loving act.

"You shall not make for yourself an image in the form of anything in heaven above or on the earth beneath or in the waters below. You shall not bow down to them or worship them; for I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, punishing the children for the sin of the parents to the third and fourth generation of those who hate me, but showing love to a thousand generations of those who love me and keep my commandments." (Exod 20:4-6, NIV)

His jealousy is righteous because worship and praise belong to Him. His jealousy is just because He knows our misplaced worship damages our relationship with Him. His jealousy is fair because every good and perfect gift comes from Him.

So, if you choose to play the lottery, do so with a right heart. Play the game, don't trust in the game.

–Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.