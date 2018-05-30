Michael Curry Says Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Chose Bible Verses for Sermon Heard by 2 Billion

((SCREENSHOT: YOUTUBE/"THE VIEW"))The Most Reverend Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church, being interviewed on the daytime program "The View" on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Bishop Michael Curry, the head of The Episcopal Church, said Tuesday that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, picked the scripture he preached on at the royal wedding.

Curry, who supports same-sex marriage, garnered international attention for the passionate sermon he preached at Saturday's royal wedding, which was watched by an estimated 2 billion people worldwide.

Curry preached from Song of Solomon 8:6–7, which reads: "Set me as a seal upon your heart, a seal upon your arm. For love is as strong as death. Passion fierce as the grave. Its flashes are flashes of fire. A raging flame. Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it out."

In an interview with the hosts of "The View" on Tuesday, Curry said that the verses he preached on were chose by the royal couple themselves.

"They selected the scripture passage, I didn't select that. And they [picked] the Song of Solomon from the Hebrew scriptures right in the Bible, which is love poetry," explained Curry.

"Literally, in the passage that they selected, it was when the woman in the poetry actually realizes that their love that they're experiencing is part of a greater love. And that's pointing in the direction of the God Who is the source of all this love."

Curry added that by selecting the scripture and by showing a genuine love for each other, the royal couple "had preached the sermon before I ever opened my mouth."

On Saturday, the world watched as Prince Harry married American actress Meghan Markle in a service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor, England.

Invited by the couple to preach at the service, Curry gave a message that centered on the power of love and included a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr: "We must discover the power of love, the power, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will make of this whole world a new world. But love, love is the only way."

Read more about Michael Curry Says Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Chose Bible Verses for Sermon Heard by 2 Billion on The Christian Post.