McCain was a Maverick, but Paul was a Murderer

By now most everyone has at least heard about, and likely had the opportunity to initially process, the news of Sen. John McCain's III (R-Ariz.) death on Saturday, August 25 from aggressive glioblastoma. Over the last 18 hours, McCain has been called a "War hero" by CNN politics and a "maverick" by CBS News. He has been called much worse on social media.

The Honorable Mr. McCain, from the great state of Arizona, was both of those things. He was also a quiet Christian, according to Adelle Banks of Religion News who claims he held a firm "distrust of the religious right and a faith that is too public, too political." That is a sentiment that resonates with many Christians today – too political. There is an old adage in the military that says, "There are no atheists in fox holes." John McCain was raised an Episcopal and preached the liturgy from memory in the Hanoi Hilton during his captivity. He will be buried a Southern Baptist.

In the end, Senator McCain was as polarizing a figure as Washington gets. A Republican with three decades of service in Washington, he was quoted by CNN as saying he did not want President Trump, a Republican and himself a professed Christian, at his funeral. His colleagues and most of the mainstream media remember him as a champion of bipartisanship, having stood his ground against "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act (aka. Obamacare) because Republicans had no replacement, even though he campaigned on repeal of the healthcare tax.

While I would like to remain above the fray, I cannot ignore the continued polarizing effect of John McCain III so prevalent in social media following his death. Some have called him a saint, others the epitome of Satan. As with all disagreements these days, the Senator's death has decomposed into hateful rhetoric from both sides of the political aisle, even from some "Christian" friends. Why must we today be so quick to hate, so quick to discount a lifetime of good for a few moments of bad?

I would prefer to follow the Apostle Paul's advice in Philippians.

"Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things." (Phil 4:4-8, NIV)

So whatever your opinion of the late Senator, remember that nobody is so pure that someone cannot dredge up dirt upon their death. Rather, focus on the good, pray for his surviving family, and remember, Paul was a murderer, David an adulterer, Rahab was a prostitute, Isaiah preached naked, Peter denied Christ three times, and the Disciples couldn't even stay awake even though Christ asked them personally.

– Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.