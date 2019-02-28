LGBT Christianity goes against 'the DNA of Jesus,' says ex-gay leader to 'God's Voice' conference

(Image: Facebook/God's Voice Conference)An ad for the God's Voice Conference, which was held on Feb. 22-23, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church of Edmond, Oklahoma.

The idea that there can be an LGBT Christianity contradicts "the DNA of Jesus Christ," according to a former homosexual who ministers to sexually broken people.

Stephen Black, head of First Stone Ministries explained this to a conference of a few hundred people aimed at combating the "queering of the church."

Known as "God's Voice: A Biblical Response to the Queering of the Church," the conference was held Feb. 22-23 at Fairview Baptist Church of Edmond, Oklahoma.

The event came in response to a gathering known as Revoice, which was held July 26-28, 2018 at Memorial Presbyterian Church in St. Louis, Missouri.

Revoice sought to encourage and support "gay, lesbian, same-sex-attracted, and other LGBT Christians so they can flourish while observing the historic, Christian doctrine of marriage and sexuality."

While Revoice's participants affirmed a traditional position on human sexuality, critics argued that they were trying to advance a pro-LGBT agenda into evangelical churches.

Black preached on Matthew 13 and specifically the parable of the sower, the story in which Jesus speaks of the seeds being sown in different environments and how many of the seeds fail to produce a harvest.

