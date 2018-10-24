Legendary Songwriter Don Moen Reveals Heartbreaking Story Behind 'God Will Make a Way'

(PHOTO: ICON MEDIA GROUP)Award-winning songwriter and worship leader Don Moen has written more than 100 songs over his decades-long career.

"God Will Make a Way" is one of the most well-known worship songs of all time, inspiring millions around the world with its hopeful lyrics.

But according to legendary Christian singer-songwriter and worship leader Don Moen, the song was born out of extreme tragedy.

"I got a call from my mother-in-law late one night, and she told me that my wife's sister and her husband, Craig and Susan Phelps, had been involved in a tragic car accident while taking their kids on a ski trip," he recounted to The Christian Post. "All four of their children were thrown out of the vehicle, and the oldest, a 9-year-old boy, was killed instantly. The other three were seriously injured."

"It was life-altering; I didn't know what to say to them," he continued. "Craig was a Bible teacher at his church, and they were both full of faith. As I sat on the plane, wondering what I should say to them, I began to read in the book of Isaiah, and chapter 43, verse 19 stood out to me: 'I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert.' Instantly, the Lord gave me a song to sing to them."

Privately, Moen performed the song for his grieving in-laws, which includes the poignant lyrics, "Oh, God will make a way/Where there seems to be no way/He works in ways we cannot see/He will make a way for me."

"It was a song written in desperation, but it brought a word of hope to them," he told CP. "When everything around you seems lost, God is working in ways you cannot see."

"God Will Make a Way" would become the award-winning hallmark song of Moen's career, sung by millions around the world. He shares the inspiration behind the song in his debut book, God Will Make A Way: Discovering His Hope in Your Story, releasing on Oct. 16 on Emanate Books, an imprint of Thomas Nelson.

"I've never written a book before and I thought, 'If I'm going to write one, I'm going to write about something that was a life-changing experience,'" he said.

In his book, Moen uses personal stories and Scripture to remind readers that God does not forget His children and remains faithful — even when all hope seems lost.

"So often, people look at their lives and everything is going fine," he said. "Then you lose your job, go through a divorce, lose a family, or receive a devastating health diagnosis. These things can rock your world and you think, 'How am I going to find hope in my story?' All they can see is hopelessness."

