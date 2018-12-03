Lauren Daigle on homosexuality: I can't say one way or the other if it's a sin, 'I'm not God'

(Photo: Youtube/The Ellen Show)Lauren Daigle made her debut on "The Ellen Show" and performed "Still Rolling Stones" from her album, "Look Up Child," Oct 24, 2018.

Grammy-nominated Christian singer Lauren Daigle was the featured artist on "The Domenick Nati Show" on iHeart radio earlier this week and said she couldn't answer whether homosexuality is a sin.

Following Daigle's recent stint on secular entertainment shows like "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Nati said he wanted to ask about her stance, as a Christian, on homosexuality and whether it's a sin.

"I can't honestly answer on that, in the sense of I have too many people that I love and they are homosexuals," Daigle told the celebrity publicist.

"I can't say one way or the other, I'm not God. When people ask questions like that, I just say, 'Read the Bible and find out for yourself. And when you find out let me know because I'm learning too,'" she added.

In the Old Testament the book of Leviticus 18:22 says, "You shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an abomination."

The New Testament also says: "Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who practice homosexuality, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God," (1 Corinthians 6:9-10).

1 Timothy 1:9-10 also says: "Understanding this, that the law is not laid down for the just but for the lawless and disobedient, for the ungodly and sinners, for the unholy and profane, for those who strike their fathers and mothers, for murderers, the sexually immoral, men who practice homosexuality, enslavers, liars, perjurers, and whatever else is contrary to sound doctrine."

Daigle performed on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" on Oct. 24 and received criticism on social media for her decision to go on. Most of the critics argued that Daigle was wrong to appear on the show because Ellen is a lesbian.

"It's so sad that people think because Ellen's gay she's bad," Daigle told Nati about the criticism she received for singing on the show.

After the performance, DeGeneres rushed on the stage, hugged Daigle and joked that the former "American Idol" contestant was successful today because DeGeneres was a judge while Daigle was on the singing competition. The Christian singer said backstage that DeGeneres was so kind to her and told her she was a "history maker."

In a recent interview with The Christian Post, the 27-year-old Louisiana native said she's not afraid to appeal to the world with her message of hope, which some fear might lead her astray and to abandon her worship roots to become a secular artist. Daigle, however, said her faith and mission in life has never been clearer.

