Lauren Daigle gives breathtaking performance at Billboard Music Awards and wins big

(Screengrab: Youtube/NBC)Lauren Daigle performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lauren Daigle gave a show-stopping performance of her Christian hit song, "You Say," at the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night and swept the awards in her genre.

Daigle, who won top Christian artist, top Christian album, and top Christian song, performed a stripped-down, intimate version of her song "You Say" at the popular mainstream event.

Billboard host Kelly Clarkson announced Daigle as her "favorite."

Daigle's last release, Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in September, beating out popular secular musicians such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that week. Since then, she's been a Billboard favorite and has been in the mainstream circuit sharing her Christian music and her story.

In an interview with Billboard prior to the show, Daigle opened up about the continued success of her hit song "You Say," which reached 40 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

