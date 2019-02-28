Lauren Daigle dazzles on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' as she belts out two of her Christian songs

(Screengrab: Youtube/JimmyKimmel)Lauren Daigle performs "You Say" on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Feb 27, 2019 |

Grammy award winning singer Lauren Daigle continued to share her Christian music with the world, appearing on The Jimmy Kimmel Mercedes Benz concert series.

Daigle made her debut on Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday night on ABC. She sang two of her Christian songs from the album Look Up Child after an introduction by Kimmel.

First, Daigle belted out the Billboard hit "You Say" live on-air. Her second number was a web exclusive performance of her song, "This Girl."

"You Say" has been known as a declaration of identity in God and "This Girl," a slower song which, "tells the story of a girl who thinks she lost sight of God, but later found that He's been there with her all along," Billboard described.

Daigle has been making her mainstream TV rounds with appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Dancing With The Stars," and recently addressed critics who slammed her for appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" because Ellen DeGeneres is a lesbian, arguing they "completely missed the heart of God."

"I think the second we start drawing lines around which people are able to be approached and which aren't, we've already completely missed the heart of God," Daigle told WAY-FM Radio of the backlash.

"I don't have all the answers in life and I'm definitely not gonna act like I do, but the one thing that I know for sure is I can't choose who I'm supposed to be kind to and who I'm supposed to show love to and who I'm not, because that's the mission right?" she continued. "Be who Christ was to everyone."

Daigle said in a recent interview with The Christian Post that she is remaining true to her call of going outside the walls of the church to share the Gospel.

"I think the passage that says, 'Go out into the world and draw people unto Him,' the Great Commission, that's what I think about in regard to the mainstream aspect," Daigle told CP in the interview. "I wasn't looking at [making my music] as in mainstream versus Christian. I was like, 'OK, what is the purest version of me? Or what is the purest thing that God has written into my spirit and how do I express that? How do I communicate that?"

