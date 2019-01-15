Lauren Daigle continues mainstream success as Christian song 'You Say' breaks into Billboard Top 40

(Screenshot: The Ellen DeGeneres Show)Christian artist Lauren Daigle performs on the "Ellen" show, October 2018.

Grammy-nominated Christian singer Lauren Daigle continues her mainstream success and recently landed her first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her single "You Say."

Daigle's single ranked No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Jan. 14. Last week, the songstress also became the first female to have a song both on the Christian Airplayand Adult Pop Songs. Daigle is holding the duel chart title along with The Fray's "How to Save a Life," which was released in 2006-07.

"You Say" now entered its 18th week at No. 1 on the Christian charts, making it the longest reign for a female artist.

Mainstream radio programmers around the country told Billboard why they are embracing a song originally from Christain radio.

"From time to time, Christian songs hit consumption levels that force us to take notice," KHMX Houston PD Chase Murphy revealed to Billboard. "We put 'You Say' into research to see if our audience was aware of it, since only the Christian station in town was playing it and we share very little audience. Research confirmed that this was a song we needed to embrace sooner rather than later."

