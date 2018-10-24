Ken Ham Hits Back After Matt Walsh Claims Creationists Make Reaching Others With Christianity Harder

(PHOTO: ARK ENCOUNTER)Ken Ham in front of the Ark Encounter theme park that opened in Williamstown, Kentucky on July 7, 2016.

The Creation Museum founder Ken Ham has hit back against Catholic writer Matt Walsh's claim that Young Earth Creationists make it harder to reach others with Christianity.

"Walsh's main points were that the days in Genesis could not be 24 hours and that science has proved the Earth is billions of years old," Ham summarized in an Answers in Genesis article on Saturday.

"The fundamental point that Mr. Walsh is making is that he is more willing to rely on man's fallible word than to trust God's infallible word. He repeatedly cites 'science' as the reason the Earth cannot be young. Yet, when observational science is performed, there are mountains of evidence from geology, astronomy, physics, archaeology, and so on that the Earth is indeed young," Ham insisted.

In Walsh's video published by The Daily Wire on YouTube last week, he argued that although he doesn't "question the sincerity or the faithfulness of six-day Creationist folks," he positioned that when the belief is preached, it can "inadvertently do some harm" and "put obstacles in the way, especially for non-believers."

"There are many Christians who insist that Genesis describes a literal six-day Creation, as in a literal 24-hour day. You know, six days in a week, and they cite as their proof the fact that it says 'day.' That's pretty much it," he said.

