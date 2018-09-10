Kaepernick Nike Boycott: Churches Offer to Give Unwanted Products to Poor, Needy

Churches are responding to the recent Nike boycott over its Colin Kaepernick advertising by asking those who want to destroy Nike products to give them to those in need instead.

As images and videos of upset people burning their Nike products in response to the clothing line's new advertising featuring the controversial football player have been posted to social media, a church in Georgia and a church in Oklahoma are calling on protestors to give their unwanted apparel to the less fortunate.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK) Nike's new controversial ad campaign.

Jessica Joslin, a member of Claremore Restoration Church in Claremore, Oklahoma, saw the public outrage over Nike as a great opportunity to plug the church's recently launched Matthew 25:35 charity mission. She posted on the mission's Facebook page Monday that the church will take any unwanted Nike clothes and provide them to the homeless population in downtown Tulsa.

"When I saw that people were throwing things away, burning, destroying all the Nike products over the political issue, I just posted and asked people to give it to us because we can give them to people who really are in need," Joslin told The Christian Post.

She explained that through mission, which was launched earlier this year in honor of her late uncle who died from cancer in June, the church members go to downtown Tulsa once a month and take whatever clothing they have to pass out to those that need it.

"We are trying to turn a bad, negative atmosphere into something positive and giving and [asking] kind of, 'What would Jesus do?'" Joslin said. "It's not just Nike, we will take anything because people are just in need."

"If you are going to burn anything for any reason, just donate it instead," she added.

So far, Joslin said the response has been positive.

"I have been making arrangements to pick up products that people are donating," she said. "It's not just Nike. They are donating all sorts of other stuff and they are probably cleaning their closets out."

Joslin added that the church was able to obtain a building to put on its property to house the new mission.

