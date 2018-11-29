'It's a miracle': Actor Kevin Sorbo reveals how Calif. blaze suddenly stopped just feet from his home

(Screenshot: Pure Flix)Kevin and Sam Sorbo

Actors Kevin and Sam Sorbo are among the celebrities expressing gratitude that their home was spared during the recent California wildfires. The husband and wife duo recently revealed the miracle that unfolded when flames approached their home.

"We survived the fires and our house is intact, even though the fire approached and got very close," Sam Sorbo said in a recent holiday video released by PureFlix.com.

Kevin Sorbo explained that the flames came within three feet of the house — but that the blaze mysteriously stopped short of touching the house.

"Why it stopped, I don't know," he said, expressing gratitude that the family home was safe during the deadly blaze. "It's a miracle."

The fire tragically destroyed homes on the Sorbos' street, including the house next door, with Kevin urging prayers for those impacted. The couple also expressed gratitude to the many people who prayed for their safety and home.

