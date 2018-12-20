Is it OK for Christian radio stations to play secular holiday music for Christmas?

(Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)People walk in a shopping mall decorated with Christmas lights in Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2014.

During Christmas, many Christian radio stations decide to include secular holiday music in their programming, while others decide to have exclusively sacred songs on their airwaves.

Thomas Evans, president and general manager at Family Stations, Inc., told The Christian Post that his radio station prides itself on having always included "traditional biblical music."

"Our Christmas programming is no exception. So beginning the day after Thanksgiving until December 31st, Family Radio airs some of the best, most traditional Christmas carols, hymns and cantatas," said Evans.

"The evening of Christmas Day, Family Radio airs the complete Handel's Messiah over all of our stations and web streams."

Evans went on to tell CP that to his knowledge Family Radio has never aired secular holiday favorites, noting that they have an extensive library of sacred music to use for their Christmas programming.

"Given our extensive Christmas music library, our challenge is to cull through the many possible selections, rather than attempt to supplement our on-air content with secular or well-known Christmas carols or songs," he said.

"With so many wonderful uplifting songs within Christendom, why would we need to air songs that feature Rudolf or Santa, when we can rejoice at the incredible news that our Savior was born in Bethlehem?"

In recent times, some Christian radio stations have included nonreligious Christmas season music, such as "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Jingle Bells," and "I'll be home for Christmas."

Much online conversation and debate have transpired over the inclusion of secular music on Christian stations, with some stations getting complaints over their decision.

