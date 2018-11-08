'Incredibles 2' Designer Says God's Creation Inspired His Work on Hit Movie

(YOUTUBE/DISNEY/PIXAR)Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" opens in theatres in 3D on June 15, 2018.

A visual set designer at Pixar Animation Studios says God and his Catholic faith informed his work for the animated hit film, "Incredibles 2."

In a recent interview with Catholic News Agency, Philip Metschan said the superhero family's new home design in the animation was inspired by God's creation.

The designer said he enjoys filtering his work through his own experience "to produce a world that's never existed — fantastic things that no one has ever seen before."

"I am definitely someone who likes to be out in nature and out in the world and experiencing it, because I think there are strong narratives that are created just from the existence of these places," he told CNA.

Metschan said it's impossible to separate creation from the Creator.

"In a sense, I feel like whenever I'm using [real-world environments] as inspiration, I'm using [God] as inspiration," he explained.

"Incredibles 2," tells the follow-up story to the 2004 "Incredibles" movie. The new installment made $1,238,375,564 at the box office worldwide, and is ranked as the No. 3 top movie of 2018. The film follows the mission of the Parr family as they try to win back the favor of people worldwide who've lost faith in superheroes.

The Pixar creator said he appreciated the storyline of the film as it points to the importance of family, friendship, and doing what's right.

"Though we use these fantastic characters to do it, universal emotions are all very central," he added.

"[The Villain of 'Incredibles 2'] gets rid of superheroes because of her notion that having special people among us makes us weak, that we rely on these people instead of relying on ourselves," Metschan explained.

