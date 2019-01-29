If men got pregnant

Over the weekend the LA Times ran an article titled "60 hours, 50 abortions: A California doctor's monthly commute to a Texas clinic." You can read it for yourself, but to save you time, the onus of the article is on the unequal availability of abortion clinics across the US. The article states there are more than 1,700 abortion providers across the US. California has more than 150 abortion clinics and Texas, the largest state in the contiguous United States, has fewer than 20. That means fewer than 5% of women in California live in a county without access to abortion, while 43% of women in Texas do.

Another [woman], thrilled when the doctor informs her she has naturally miscarried, leaps off the exam table and exclaims, 'Thank you, Jesus!'

The article also states Pew Research as claiming 58% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases while 37% believe it should be illegal in all or most cases. Those numbers are pretty polarizing. Would you be surprised to discover that 59% of Republicans (who more often than not identify as Conservative) who answered the survey believe abortion should be illegal in all cases while 76% of Democrats (who more often than not identify as Liberal, Socialist, or Progressive) think abortion should be legal in most cases?

The disturbing fact here is that 70% of the religiously unaffiliated voted Democrat during the last election and 33% of self-identified Christians (Protestant/Evangelical) fall into the "legal in all or most cases" crowd. To spell it out, fully one third of self-professed Christians in the US believe it's ok to murder one person for the betterment of another. They call it supporting "mother's rights" or "women's rights." Arguing the point leads to exasperation on both sides because there is rarely any common or middle ground.

A mother of three says, "I just want it out, is all," before asking how much the termination costs. The price varies based on how far along the pregnancy is, but is typically around $700.

"It's expensive, but it's not as expensive as a baby," the patient says.

"And diapers," the doctor says.

"And waking up in the middle of the night," the woman replies.

"If men got pregnant, you better believe that abortion wouldn't be that big of a deal."

- California Abortion Provider

Personally I cannot fathom making the choice to murder my child for my own convenience. But that's because I am a man, or so the article says. I disagree. I say it is because I think responsibly. I say it is because my wife and I had an adult conversation before performing an adult act and accepted the adult responsibility that goes along with it. I have three children, all three of whom were born when I was living below the poverty line. Never once did I consider aborting any of my children for my own convenience, or should I say never once did my wife consider aborting any of our children. Is the choice really about the cost of diapers versus a life? If that is the case, why not monetize the value of every American and dispose of those who fall below an acceptable ROI?

But what about responsible couples who simply have accidental pregnancies? According to the LA Times article, half the women who have abortions were using contraception at the time of conception. Unlike the other half, they would be considered responsible people whose contraception plan failed. Should abortion be taken off the table for them too? Should they have to endure the lifelong burden of a child because their plan failed? Or what about victims of abuse and rape? Should abortion not be an option for forced pregnancy?

"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." (Jer 29:11, NIV)

"Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground outside your Father's care. And even the very hairs on your head are all numbered. So don't be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows." (Matt 10:29-31, NIV)

God has a plan for each of us, including unborn children. He valued each of us so much that he died on the cross for our sins. Who is to say that a child born of forced pregnancy won't be the best President these United States has ever known? Who is to say that child won't grow up to preach the gospel to millions of unreached souls? Who is to say that child won't grow up to discover the cure for cancer? Who are we to intervene in God's plan for a child who cannot even speak for herself? And finally...

"You shall not murder." (Exod 20:13, NIV)

If men got pregnant... abortion would still be murder.

– Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.