I said 'Lay Down Your Life for Another,' not 'Slay Your Unborn Child,' Mother!

Forgive me for saying this, but spoiled, privileged brats are some of the most annoying people in my opinion. I mean, to just stand there with that smirk on his face spouting lies in the face of cameras that he knows will broadcast his actions around the world, and then expect us to believe he represents what is the best of America?

I'm talking about Bill Maher, the Howard Stern of cable television, and his liberally charged shock jock HBO show. Who did you think I meant?

Now contrast Maher's style with that of actor and producer Dean Cain, who recently spoke with Fox News regarding the crimes of Kermit Gosnell, which are too gruesome to detail here. In that interview, Cain was respectful – passionate, but respectful. The crimes of Gosnell and the pain he inflicted on thousands of mothers and babies are well documented, yet the State of New York just passed legislation to legalize such brutality (and the State of Vermont is considering similar legislation).

"In those days the Lord began to reduce the size of Israel. Hazael overpowered the Israelites throughout their territory." (2 Kings 10:32, NIV)

What does that have to do with Bill Maher, Dean Cain or me, you ask?

A lot. The passage in 2 Kings describes two kingdoms – Israel and Judah. Israel had forsaken her God and God's patience ended. He promised He would enlarge Israel's territory; all they had to do was follow His commandments. Their penchant for sin and excess, their preference for selfishness over selflessness, and their replacing of God with "easier idols" led to their downfall.

Here in these United States, we are of two kingdoms – the Kingdom of Live, which is found in Jesus Christ, and the kingdom of death which is found in worshiping ourselves over anyone else. Let me be clear, anyone who agrees with the recent legislation in New York and calls himself or herself a Christian is either a liar or has been lied to. This is not a Republican vs. Democrat thing. This is not a male vs. female thing. This is not even a conservative vs. liberal thing. This is a God vs. Satan thing. And as my pastor stated Sunday morning, either we Christians start living Jesus' commandments or we can expect God to continue reducing the size of the American church until only a remnant remains.

So how do we do that?

First, it starts by loving God with everything we are. It's not enough to just go to church on Sunday, especially if we're going to drink like a fish on Saturday. It's not enough to lambaste the Bill Maher's of the world and then call for love and harmony from the confines of our homes. We must do more. As Jesus said, we must be the light on the hill, we must love the unlovable, we must be the only Jesus some people will ever see.

So, while I abhor everything Bill Maher and Andrew Cuomo stand for, I pray for the souls of the men. Whether lying or being lied to, both men and everyone worshiping at the altar of death needs our prayers, our compassion, our love, and our condemnation. Just remember, when we judge, we must do so as Christ would – with unwavering love for their souls.

For God to bless these United States of America, God must first forgive us our sins. For God to forgive us our sins, we need to humble ourselves and stop placing ourselves ahead of others. Murdering others for our own gain is the exact opposite of what will save this nation.

"Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends." (John 15:13, NIV)

– Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.