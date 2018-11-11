'I Hope to God Nobody Sends Me Anymore Prayers,' Says Mom Whose Son Is Killed After Surviving Vegas Shooting

(PHOTO/SCREENSHOT: FACEBOOK/ABC 13)Susan Orfanos (R) and her late 27-year-old son, Telemachus Orfanos (L).

Susan Orfanos, the mother of 27-year-old Telemachus Orfanos who was killed in Wednesday's mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, after surviving last year's shooting in Las Vegas, said in a recent interview that she wants no more thoughts and prayers.

"My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends and he came home. He didn't come home last night, and I don't want prayers. I don't want thoughts. I want gun control, and I hope to God nobody sends me anymore prayers. I want gun control. No more guns," the grieving mother told ABC 13.

Telemachus was one of 12 people killed after gunman Ian David Long, 28, entered the Borderline Bar and Grill, a country western bar 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles, deployed a smoke device and opened fire on the crowd, according to USA Today. The 2009 Thousand Oaks High School graduate who served 2 1/2 years in the U.S. Navy was a survivor of the massacre at the Route 91 music festival last year, where 58 people were killed and nearly 500 others were wounded or injured.

"It is particularly ironic that after surviving the worst mass shooting in modern history, he went on to be killed in his hometown," Marc Orfanos, the victim's father, said.

Pastor Shawn Thornton of Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village told ABC 2 that between 20 and 30 members were inside Borderline Bar and Grill during the deadly shooting. His church held a vigil for the victims Thursday night and pledged to offer counseling throughout the week.

Three families from his church, he said, were directly affected either by a death or injury from the attack.

Noel Sparks, a part-time staff member who worked at the church while going to college, was among the dead. "'If God is God, how could this happen?'" Thornton said. "That's a question that will emerge."

The Rev. Walter Dilg, senior pastor at the United Methodist Church, told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that Sparks was active at the church during her childhood years, serving in the choir and in Sunday groups. When she got into college, she started going to a different church.

