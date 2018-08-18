How to Fit Exercise Into Your Work Day

(PHOTO: UNSPLASH/BRUNO NASCIMENTO)

Most of us know it's not good for our health to sit all day, but many jobs involve hours of sitting. Many of us work long hours then have family and home responsibilities once we leave work.

Is there a way to be productive at work and home while still getting the physical exercise we need each day?

Many experts recommend getting in exercise in the morning so that you benefit from an elevated metabolism as you start your day, as well as improved sleep at night. Completing a workout before the commitments of the day begin can ensure that other activities do not distract you from your workout.

However, morning workouts can be easier said than done. Many of us don't get enough sleep as it is, so to wake up extra early to workout doesn't always happen. And exercising after work isn't easy for many people either, what with family and home responsibilities. So how can you fit exercise into your busy day.

Try Thinking Outside the Box

Consider incorporating exercise into your commute. Do you work close enough to walk or bike into work? If not, consider getting off at a farther bus stop or park a few blocks away and walk or bike from there. Discipline yourself to take the stairs or walk the long way to your desk each day.

If exercising before work doesn't seem to fit your schedule, determine when the best time is and try to stick to a routine.

According to WebMD:

"'Regular exercise is clearly linked to improved health,' says Dr. Peter Snell, an exercise physiologist and assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. 'Still,' Snell adds, 'about 60% of adults do not exercise, and only 25% get the recommended amount. Exercise recommendations range from 30 to 60 minutes a day — on most, if not all, days of the week. Forty percent of adults who don't exercise say they don't have enough time.

'The availability of facilities to exercise at the work site removes many of the barriers to exercise,' says Snell. 'These include:

· Finding time

· Being self-conscious at public health clubs

· Safety

· Convenience

· Social atmosphere

· Weather conditions

· Expense

'Having a place to exercise during lunch can be a real bonus, especially for women with children who may find it difficult to exercise before or after work,' says Snell."

Dedicating work time to physical activity can lead to higher productivity, according to a study conducted by Ulrica von Thiele Schwarz, PhD and Henna Hasson, PhD published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine. This study claims that the same production levels could be achieved in fewer hours leading to greater productivity and better health as a result of regular physical activity.

