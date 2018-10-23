How Do Historic Church Councils Relate to Modern Christians Today?

(FRESCO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)16th-century fresco depicting the Council of Nicaea.

Most Christians do not know much, or care much, about church councils. It seems there have been many councils, with different names and different players or with different denominations. Many were over 1,000 years ago. What relevance do they have for today's Christian?

First—what is a church council? This is an official gathering of Church representatives in order to settle and dictate Church business—including important theological questions or debates of the time. At these councils, votes and debates take place—and a final public decision is declared, which aims to focus correct theology. There have been many councils since the days of the Apostles, but the key councils which we will focus on are the early councils known as the Seven Ecumenical Councils, the last of which was conducted in 787 A.D.

These seven councils have been recognized and generally accepted, per se, by all major branches of Christianity—Catholicism, Orthodoxy, and Protestantism. This is because all seven of these councils took place well before any significant divisions. The last of these councils was almost 300 years before the Great Schism with the Orthodox Church, and nearly 750 years before the Protestant Reformation. As such, the declarations of these councils have a significant amount of weight—even today.

What was declared and decided during these councils? A brief synopsis:

The Council of Nicea, 325

Constantine (Emperor of Rome) presided this Council, which rejected Arianism. Arius had taught a controversial doctrine which claimed that Christ was less than God the Father, and that He was not truly divine. In addition, these bishops issued the following Creed—which is known as the Apostles' Creed:

We believe in one God, the Father, the Almighty, maker of heaven and earth, of all that is, seen and unseen.

We believe in one Lord, Jesus Christ, the only Son of God, eternally begotten of the Father, God from God, Light from Light, true God from true God, begotten, not made, of one Being with the Father. Through him all things were made. For us and for our salvation he came down from heaven: by the power of the Holy Spirit he became incarnate from the Virgin Mary, and was made man. For our sake he was crucified under Pontius Pilate; he suffered death and was buried. On the third day he rose again in accordance with the Scriptures; he ascended into heaven and is seated at the right hand of the Father. He will come again in glory to judge the living and the dead, and his kingdom will have no end.

We believe in the Holy Spirit, the Lord, the giver of life, who proceeds from the Father. With the Father and the Son he is worshiped and glorified. He has spoken through the Prophets. We believe in one holy catholic and apostolic Church. We acknowledge one baptism for the forgiveness of sins. We look for the resurrection of the dead, and the life of the world to come. Amen.

The Council of Constantinople, 381

The second council met in Constantinople, the new imperial capital, and issued a new, revised Creed—which is widely recited today in many Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant churches.

The Council of Ephesus, 431

The council condemned the teaching that Christ had two separable natures, human and divine. It also declared Mary to be theotokos (or "God-bearer," i.e., Mother of God).

The Council of Chalcedon, 451

Issued the "Chalcedonian Formula," affirming the widespread doctrine that Christ is two natures in one person.

The Council of Constantinople II, 553

The bishops here condemned the writing of three non-orthodox theologians—Theodore, Theodoret, and Ibas. These three had written and preached that Christ was more human than a deity.

The Council of Constantinople III, 680

Condemned monothelitism (this had taught that Christ has a single will). The Council affirmed that Christ had both a human will and a divine will, and together they functioned in perfect harmony.

The Council of Nicea II, 787 (the final true "ecumenical" council)

Declared that icons are acceptable aids to worship, rejecting the iconoclasts (icon-smashers). Some Protestant denominations do not hold this doctrine as valid.

It is important to understand that church councils can be outright wrong, and on numerous occasions, the decisions and statements of one council or synod have been overturned in future council meetings. Thus, it is clear that men at any time in history and in any generation, can and do make incorrect assumptions or judgments regarding the interpretation of the Gospel and of proper Christian worship. Christ is perfect, but man is far from perfect—even as he aims to live the life that God wants him to live.

–Ken Lambert has been writing for both secular and religious publications for several years. He co-authored the book "Top 10 Most Influential Christians Since the Apostles" and holds a Doctorate in Ministry. He resides in southern New Hampshire.