God Will Bring Change to North Korea, Not Kim Jong Un

Leaders of North and South Korea meeting at DMZ

Reports that North Korea may be opening its doors to Christianity are erroneous, according to a ministry leader that has focused on the country and its oppressive regime for many years.

"Kim Jong Un has never said anything on this issue," says Thomas Kang, a director of Cornerstone Ministries.

When the North Korean leader met with South Korean president Moon Jae-in at the end of April, he announced that their conflict is over. "I came here to put an end to the history of confrontation," Kim Jung-un said.

"There will be no more war on the Korean peninsula, and a new age of peace has begun," the two leaders said in a joint statement.

The soaring rhetoric and dazzling photos of the two leaders elicited huge expectations for lasting peace. "Just like that, swords were converted into plowshares," noted Lee Grady in Charisma Magazine. "The two leaders, all smiles for the cameras, agreed they will denuclearize the Korean peninsula within a year. They also agreed to set up reunions with families that have been divided since the Korean War started in 1950. It feels like we should declare a global holiday and dance in the streets."

