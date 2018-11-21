Giving Thanks

(Photo: Timothy Eberly/Unsplash)

"Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus." (1 Thes. 5:16-18, NIV)

On the morning of this Thanksgiving Eve, I am thankful for a lot of things. I'm thankful for laughter; the laughter that resounds from the kitchen when my kids help their mother in preparing our large family's Thanksgiving dinner, the laughter when the dogs get excited because someone dropped a sliver of ham on the floor or someone new comes to the door, and the laughter from family and friends gathered around two tables because one just isn't big enough anymore.

I'm thankful for the adult table – and the younger adult table. For a decade the twenty-somethings who now sit at the younger adult table have been pining for a seat at the adult table. Over the years we've lost loved ones and made some room, but the family remains strong and the twenty-somethings remain at bay. One day, when more vacancies come open, they'll move up to the adult table. I'm thankful that day is not today.

I'm thankful for the new kid's table. While my grandson and my wife's brand new third cousin aren't quite ready for turkey and gravy, they will be. And when they are, that new kid's table will be ready for them. The additions to the family bring logistical challenges we are happy to face together. They bring more laughter, and a few tears. They bring hope that when my seat becomes vacant at the adult table, the family will remain strong.

I'm thankful for friends who stop by and bring nothing but themselves. Time spent reminiscing is time well spent. Time spent laughing, praying, crying – saying nothing – that's what makes life worth living.

I'm thankful for my co-workers, my bosses, and even that VP who doesn't seem to like me. My co-workers have taught me so much over the years. They've taught me how to survive, how to thrive, and sometimes how not to do it. We've laughed during games of coaster golf and races to FedEx before they close. My bosses have taught me the value of my own work, and that of my teammates'. They've taught me that sometimes my best will never be good enough, but regardless we have to try. We've laughed over wins and losses and marveled at the myriad ways to order-in lunch from the same deli day in and day out. And that VP who doesn't seem to like me – I'm thankful for him too – as in my life, I have learned more, grown more, and become much more capable just from my interaction with that one guy (or gal) who just won't let it go.

"As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another." (Prov 27:17, NIV)

I'm thankful for you, Reader. I'm thankful because God has placed us here, for such a time as this (Esther 4:14) to feed one another and remind us that His church is in His people.

But most of all, I'm thankful for my God. My God makes possible the laughter and the tables. He set me up with my co-workers and my bosses, and even with the VP who doesn't seem to like me. And He gave me you, Reader, as a purpose for my musings. He saw my need over two thousand years ago, and sent His Son to take my place. I am redeemed because He loves me that much.

And for all of that, I am thankful.

–Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.