Ex-LGBT Freedom Marchers to Testify to Holy Spirit's Transforming Power in Los Angeles

Former LBGT-identified people will be testifying publicly about how the Holy Spirit transformed their lives at an event called the Freedom March.

The march, which will be held in Los Angeles on Nov. 4, will feature worship and the sharing of testimonies by men and women who left behind the homosexual, bisexual and transgender lifestyle and identity because of grace and the transforming power of a relationship with Jesus Christ. The Los Angeles march comes months after the first-ever Freedom March took place in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.

Jeffrey McCall, who was once a male prostitute and lived for a few years as a transwoman named Scarlet, is founder and CEO of the Freedom March, McCall told The Christian Post in a phone interview on Wednesday that next month's march will feature even more speakers and he considers it divine timing given the cultural and political climate. Twelve former LGBT men and women spoke in Washington, D.C. last May and there will be around 20 speaking at the Los Angeles march.

"California is really a hotbed of politics right now with AB 2943 [a bill that would have banned therapy for persons with unwanted same-sex attractions under the consumer fraud law in the state] almost passing this year," McCall said.

"And also there is a film coming out that same weekend," he said, referring to "Boy Erased" which features Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe. The movie tells the story of a boy whose Baptist parents force him to take part in what is derisively called "gay conversion therapy."

The Freedom March team had wanted to hold the Los Angeles event in October but all of the doors shut, he said, explaining that what looked like a defeat was turned into a new opportunity.

"It's just kind of cool how God created a narrative for us to show the opposite side that same weekend," McCall said.

Since the first Freedom March in the nation's capital five months ago, participants have received numerous responses from those who are struggling. Though relatively few were able to attend the march in person, it was streamed online and thousands watched.

