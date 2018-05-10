Everyday Miracles as Evidence for God

Archbishop of Canterbury William Temple once observed, "when I pray coincidences happen, and when I do not pray coincidences do not happen." Many Christians can resonate with Temple's wry description of answered prayer. But skeptics disagree, charging that such experiences only demonstrate a selection bias that "counts the hits" and "ignores the misses." They ask, "What about all the time when you prayed and those 'coincidences' didn't happen?"

The skeptic has a point. Sometimes God doesn't seem to answer our prayers. So are we guilty of counting the hits and ignoring the misses? Or could it be that answered prayer still can provide evidence of God's existence and his benevolent care? To answer that question I will consider a specific case from a personal friend of mine, Kent Sparks.

Kent is currently Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Eastern University. But some years ago he was a pastor living with his wife Cheryl (a physical therapist) in North Carolina when they were pursuing an adoption through a crisis pregnancy ministry named "House of Ruth" in Downey, California. However, since they had not had success with House of Ruth over the previous 1 ½ years they proceeded to close on a private adoption in Georgia.

After they closed on the adoption of their daughter Emily and returned to North Carolina, Kent called House of Ruth and left a message requesting the agency suspend their file. Little did Kent know that at that very moment House of Ruth was in a meeting with a young woman who would choose the Sparks as the couple she wanted to adopt her child. As soon as the meeting ended House of Ruth called the Sparks family to inform them of the good news. Cheryl answered the phone, assuming they were returning Kent's call about cancellation. Needless to say she was shocked to learn instead that they were being offered a second child for adoption!

Overwhelmed by the prospect of accepting a second infant, Cheryl called a friend to ask for prayer. Later when Kent arrived home from work Cheryl asked him to conduct a family devotion without informing him of the situation. Perplexed, Kent opened his Bible and read from Proverbs 3:27: "Do not withhold good from those who deserve it, when it is in your power to act." (NIV) Shortly thereafter Cheryl's friend called her and said "I have a verse for you." She then quoted Proverbs 3:27, the very same verse! Based on that collocation of events Kent and Cheryl accepted the adoption and welcomed their second daughter Cara into the family.

Is it reasonable for Kent and Cheryl (and us) to believe that this adoption was divinely planned? In order to answer this question we should consider the concept of a design filter. When we seek to identify (divine) design as an explanation for an event we first seek to establish that the event was contingent. For example, any event that is explicable in terms of a known natural law is not explained via design. (That's why we don't invoke Jack Frost to explain the frost on our window panes.) Next, we need to eliminate the possibility of chance. We do that by looking for events that are sufficiently complex and specified to a situation. If the event is contingent, complex and specified – i.e. it conveys a complex meaning – then a design explanation for the event is warranted. (For further discussion, see William Dembski, The Design Inference (Cambridge University Press, 1998), chapter 2.)

Read more about Everyday Miracles as Evidence for God on The Christian Post.