Eagles QB Carson Wentz Invites New Teammate Golden Tate to Church After Trade From Lions

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz invited his new teammate Golden Tate and his family to church on Sunday after the wide receiver was traded from the Detroit Lions last week.

The 30-year-old Tate, who was traded on Oct. 30, spoke with the media on Monday as the Eagles returned for their first practice after last week's team bye. Tate explained that the 25-year-old Wentz invited him and his family to church on that rare Sunday off for them.

The former Notre Dame standout explained that he couldn't go to the service. He was at the Eagles team facility studying the Eagles' playbook since he's new to the team and needs to be ready to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. But Tate's wife, Elise, and their child did attend the church service with Wentz.

"We are already just trying to build a relationship," Tate said of his new quarterback. "I have played with some really good quarterbacks through all my years. I think a wide receiver and quarterback relationships are a big reason for those guys having [success]."

