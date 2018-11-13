Does Youth Ministry Need a Redesign for Generation Z?

(PHOTO: COURTESY OF FRONTGATE MEDIA)Greg Stier, founder of Dare 2 Share.

As I travel the nation and talk to youth leaders I hear the same things when it comes to this generation of teenagers (nicknamed "Gen Z") and youth ministry in general:

"My teenagers are way too busy."

"Our Wednesday night youth group meetings are steadily shrinking in attendance."

"My teenagers seem more apathetic than ever."

It's easy to lay the blame at the Converse-clad feet of Gen Z. But, maybe, just maybe, it's the way we are doing youth ministry that's too blame.

Youth ministry brothers and sisters I'm convinced that, for the most part, we are living in the past. We are doing youth ministry like it's still the eighties. And the "rally, hype, worship, talk, repeat" approach is just not working with this ultra-busy, Uber-distracted generation of teenagers.

Most of the ministries I know that are doing a good job at getting teenagers to gather for youth group meetings are, for the most part, a train wreck at getting teenagers to stick around and spiritually mature.

Because all the hype (both good and bad) about Gen Z is true. They are digital. They are busy. They are cause-centric. And they get easily bored.

It may be time to shake the Etch-a-Sketch (another 80's reference) and re-design our youth ministry strategy to fit this excitingly dangerous new youth ministry reality.

1. Teen discipleship can be digitized.

According to a recent study conducted by Pew Research Center, 85 percent of teenagers say they use YouTube on a consistent basis. Instagram and SnapChat fall in line second and third as most used media platforms.

We must crack the code of how to use YouTube (and other platforms) to deliver discipleship content. Of course, this can never replace relational discipleship. But, if done well, I'm convinced it can actually accelerate and deepen our discipling efforts.

Youth leaders, armed with great, short and powerful videos, could deliver content during the week. Adult leaders could be armed with one simple statement, "Let's talk about that video ..." which could trigger a deeper discussion. This discussion could be face-to-face or in small group (ideal) or via texting or group chat (less ideal but better than nothing!)

Sound truth can be delivered in sound bytes. Discipleship can be digitized or, more accurately, can utilize digital tools and resources to deepen relational discipleship.

2. Ministry meetings should be synthesized.

Some of the best youth ministries I know of synthesize and synergize their meetings. They start with a large group meeting and then break up into small groups. This is often where the real work of ministry begins.

Read more about Gen Z on The Christian Post.