Does the Judgment Seat of Christ Matter Right Now?

Imagine that you have been called to the US Capitol Building to testify before a congressional committee because you are directly involved in an important investigation. You are under oath and subject to a polygraph so there is complete assurance of full disclosure of the matter. Videos are played, recordings are heard, and transcripts are read as each detail of the matter is exposed to daylight. Every congressional member has their eyes focussed on you and will render a judgment based on their findings.

When the hearing comes to an end and Congress gives their recommendations, will you receive honor and be rewarded for what was revealed inside the congressional chambers or will you feel remorse and suffer the loss of rewards, reputation, or standing in society?

There is a day coming when every Christian will stand before the Judgement Seat of Christ. On that day we will see our Lord face to face and He will give us our rewards or we will suffer loss based on what we do for His kingdom in this life. With that sobering thought in mind, we need to examine our hearts and motives to be intentional about Judgment (Bema) Seat living. 1 Corinthians 3:15

Bema is the Greek translation for judgment seat. In the days of the early church, you would go into a town and find a raised platform and a judgment (bema) seat. Before we continue, let's differentiate between the two key judgments mentioned in the New Testament regarding the end time scenario.

There is the Great White Throne Judgement. This is where all of those who did not repent and rejected God's gift of salvation through the atoning work of Jesus on the cross for their sins will be judged guilty. No Old Testament era saint or Christian will be at this judgment because it is for the unrepentant. Revelation 20:12

The Bema Seat is where all Christians must all appear so that each one may receive what is due for what they have done in the body, whether good or evil. 2 Corinthians 5:9

