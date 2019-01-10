DC Comics to introduce Jesus Christ as new superhero with a distorted telling of the Savior

(Photo: Twitter/Rpace)Richard Pace reveals the cover of upcoming DC Comic series, Second Coming, 2018.

DC Comics is introducing its newest superhero, Jesus Christ, adapted from the most popular book in history and with its own twist.

The new series, titled "Second Coming," is set to debut in March. The series, written by Mark Russell and illustrated by Richard Pace, has already been labeled by some Christians as "blasphemous."

According to Comic Book Resources, Russell mixed in his own idea of Christianity in the animated work by claiming that Jesus needed to return to earth to learn how to become the "true messiah" from a Superman-like character called Sun-man.

"Witness the return of Jesus Christ, as He is sent on a most holy mission by God to learn what it takes to be the true messiah of mankind by becoming roommates with the world's favorite savior: the all-powerful superhero Sun-Man, the Last Son of Krispex! But when Christ returns to earth, he's shocked to discover what has become of his gospel — and now, he aims to set the record straight," the comic description reads.

In a past interview with Bleeding Cool, Russell explained that the series centers on the fact that God "was so upset with Jesus' performance the first time he came to earth since he was arrested so soon and crucified shortly after, that he has kept him locked up since then."

When the fictional version of God sees Sun-Man, he tells the comic Jesus, "That's what I wanted for you."

